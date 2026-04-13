The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The MLB takes center stage on Monday with a 10-game slate, including matchups like Cubs vs. Phillies, Angels vs. Yankees and Mets vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Yankees got off to a hot start this season, but they are on a five-game losing streak entering Monday's matchup against the Angels. They have been outscored 19-13 during that stretch, which came after an 8-2 start through their first 10 games. New York is a -195 favorite to get back on track on Monday, and the Yankees (+850) are second in the World Series odds behind the Dodgers (+200) at bet365.

Monday's nightcap features the Dodgers vs. Mets in a National League showdown. Los Angeles is coming off a 5-2 loss to Texas on Sunday, but has not lost consecutive games all season. The Dodgers are -185 favorites at MLB betting sites like bet365, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.