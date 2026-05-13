The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a pivotal Game 5 between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET, with the series tied at 2-2. There is also a 15-game MLB schedule headlined by Braves vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Giants, while the PGA Championship begins on Thursday morning. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Pistons held serve by winning their first two games of the series at home, but the Cavaliers responded with a pair of home victories of their own. They are now playing in a best-of-3 series for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, with Detroit hosting Wednesday's Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 4.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 212.5. The Cavaliers are undefeated at home this postseason, but they are 0-5 on the road. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Braves improved to an MLB-best 29-13 with a 5-2 win over the Cubs on Tuesday, as starting pitcher Grant Holmes and three relievers threw a 1-hitter. Atlanta previously won a series over the defending World Series champion Dodgers, and the Braves will aim for their fourth consecutive win on Wednesday. They are +115 underdogs, though, as Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Dodgers host the Giants in the third game of a four-game rivalry series. San Francisco won the first two games in upset fashion, as it was +155 on Monday and +265 on Tuesday. The Giants are +200 underdogs in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.