The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is something for everyone on Thursday's sports schedule, which features the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB regular season. The Pistons face the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Thunder vs. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

The Cavaliers could be without sharpshooter Sam Merrill when they face the Pistons in Game 2 on Thursday night, as Merrill is questionable due to a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury in a 111-101 loss on Tuesday, with Detroit covering the spread as a 3.5-point favorite. The Pistons are 3.5-point favorites again on Thursday, according to the latest NBA odds at bet365.

Thursday's nightcap features the Thunder and Lakers, as Oklahoma City eyes another double-digit win. The Thunder swept the Suns in the first round before cruising to a 108-90 win to open this series on Tuesday. Los Angeles continues to play without Luka Doncic (hamstring), so the Thunder are 15.5-point home favorites. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

Tampa Bay is a half-game behind New York atop the American League East heading into its matchup against Boston on Thursday. The Red Sox completed a road sweep of Detroit with a 4-0 win on Wednesday, tallying their fifth shutout of the season. Tampa Bay has an MLB-high five series sweeps this season, but is a slight -105 underdog in the Thursday MLB odds at bet365.

The Padres open a four-game series with the Cardinals at 10:10 p.m. ET in a matchup between teams with winning records. San Diego has won three of its last four games, including back-to-back blowout wins over the Giants. St. Louis has been one of the league's biggest surprises so far this season, but is a +145 underdog. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.