The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's sports schedule is headlined by a doubleheader in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, as the Cavaliers host the Pistons and the Timberwolves face the Spurs. There is also a full MLB schedule along with PGA Championship live betting. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Cleveland has a chance to close out its second-round playoff series at home in Game 6 on Friday night, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers took a 3-2 series lead with an overtime win on the road on Wednesday, giving them three straight wins after dropping the first two games of the series. They are unbeaten at home this postseason, and they are 4-point home favorites in the Friday NBA odds at bet365.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Timberwolves are trying to stay alive at home. They have lost three of the last four games of their series against the Spurs, including a 126-97 road loss on Tuesday. San Antonio is a 5.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 219. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The White Sox completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City on Thursday and are on their second five-game winning streak of the season, surging above the .500 mark overall. They host the Cubs in a rivalry game at 7:40 p.m. ET on Friday night. The Cubs are -135 road favorites, while the over/under is 8.5.

San Diego continues its six-game road trip on Friday night in Seattle after dropping two out of three in Milwaukee earlier this week. The Padres are in second place in the National League West, while the Mariners are in second in the AL West. Seattle is a -130 home favorite, with the total set at 7. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.