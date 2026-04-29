The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue with three more games on Wednesday night, as multiple teams try to stave off elimination. Detroit is down 3-1 against Orlando heading into their 7 p.m. ET tipoff, while the Lakers hold a 3-1 edge over the Rockets heading into their 10 p.m. ET matchup. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are in a 3-1 hole against the No. 8 seed Magic heading into their 7 p.m. ET matchup. Only six top seeds in NBA history have lost in the first round of the playoffs, the 2023 Bucks being the lone example since 2012. Detroit is a 9.5-point home favorite in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 211.5.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Lakers are 4.5-point favorites as they try to close out their series against the Rockets. Houston won its first game of the series on Sunday, but it will remain without star Kevin Durant (knee) on Wednesday. The Lakers are expected to have Austin Reaves (oblique) back, but Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains out. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There are eight MLB games beginning after 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, including Phillies vs. Giants at 6:40 p.m. ET on national television. Philadelphia fired its manager on Tuesday, but notched a 7-0 win over San Francisco hours after promoting Don Mattingly to interim manager. The Phillies are -150 favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds, while the over/under is seven.

Another National League East team in action on Wednesday is Atlanta, which holds a seven-game lead atop the division standings with a 21-9 record. The Braves opened their series with Detroit on Tuesday, notching a 5-2 win. They are +120 underdogs on Wednesday since Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.