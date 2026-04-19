The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues with a four-game slate on Sunday, including Pistons vs. Magic at 6:30 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the 15-game MLB schedule culminates with Braves vs. Phillies at 7:20 p.m. ET Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Pistons enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after winning 60 games during the regular season, and they will host the Magic on Sunday night. Detroit's Cade Cunningham returned during the final week of the regular season after recovering from a collapsed lung, while the Magic are coming off a 121-90 win over the Hornets in the play-in tournament. The latest NBA odds from bet365 have the Pistons listed as 8.5-point favorites, with the total at 218.5 in over/under betting.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, the Spurs host the Trail Blazers in a Western Conference showdown. San Antonio won two of three head-to-head meetings during the regular season, but star Victor Wembanyama did not play in either of those games due to injuries. The Spurs are 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 221.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The MLB schedule concludes with Phillies vs. Braves at 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball. Atlanta extended its winning streak to four games and clinched the series victory with a 3-1 win on Saturday night following a 9-0 win in the opener on Friday. Braves starter Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA) is in line to face Phillies starter Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77). The Phillies (16-1) and Braves (18-1) are both in the top seven of the latest World Series odds at bet365, and the Phillies are -120 favorites on Sunday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.