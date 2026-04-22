The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue with a doubleheader on Wednesday, as the No. 1 seed Pistons host the No. 8 seed Magic at 7 p.m. ET before the No. 1 seed Thunder face the No. 8 seed Suns at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Pistons are out for revenge on Wednesday night after dropping Game 1 to the Magic as 8.5-point favorites. They are 8.5-point favorites again in Game 2, while the over/under is 218.5 in the latest NBA odds at bet365. Only two players reached double figures for the Pistons in Game 1, as the Magic never trailed.

Wednesday's nightcap features the defending NBA champion Thunder, who cruised to a 119-84 win over the Suns in Game 1. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down just 5 of 18 attempts from the floor, but he still finished with 25 points. The Thunder are whopping 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, while the over/under is 215.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There are nine MLB games starting after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, including the Red Sox vs. Yankees at 6:45 p.m. ET. New York extended its winning streak to four games with a 4-0 win at Boston on Tuesday, as Giancarlo Stanton homered and added a two-run double. The Yankees are -140 in the Wednesday MLB odds, as New York's Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA) faces Boston's Ranger Suarez (1-1, 3.22).

The Dodgers have surprisingly dropped three of their last four games, with the latest loss coming against the Giants in the series opener on Tuesday night. Los Angeles has now dropped into a tie with San Diego atop the National League West, while San Francisco has won four of its last five games to get within three games of the .500 mark. The Dodgers are -200 favorites to level the series on Wednesday in a 9:45 p.m. ET matchup. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.