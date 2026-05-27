Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Red Sox vs. Braves, Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, NHL on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are MLB games throughout Wednesday's sports schedule, including Red Sox vs. Braves and Dodgers vs. Rockies. The Canadiens will host the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the NHL's Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Braves will try to secure another series victory when they face the Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday after notching a 7-6 win on Tuesday. They currently have the best record in the majors at 37-18, while the Red Sox are in last place in the American League East. Atlanta is a -120 road favorite in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365.

The nightcap features the Dodgers vs. Rockies at 10:10 p.m. ET in what is expected to be another lopsided game. Los Angeles opened the three-game series with a 5-3 win on Monday before cruising to a 15-6 win on Tuesday. The Dodgers are -420 favorites for the series finale with star Shohei Ohtani scheduled to start on the mound. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday NHL betting preview

The Canadiens have lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-March, putting them in a 2-1 hole heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. They are facing a Carolina team that is 5-0 on the road and 10-1 overall this postseason. Montreal finished with just 12 shots on goal in Game 2 and 13 shots on goal in Game 3. The Hurricanes are -145 road favorites in the latest NHL odds at bet365, and they are -110 to win the Stanley Cup. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.