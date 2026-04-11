The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA is off Saturday, but there are MLB matchups like Cardinals vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Rangers, along with the third round of the major golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. and UFC 327. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

All 30 teams in the MLB are in action on Saturday, including the Cardinals vs. Red Sox on national television at 7:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is off to a surprising 8-5 start to the season and is riding a three-game winning streak after opening the series with a 3-2 win on Friday. The Cardinals are +120 home underdogs against the Red Sox at MLB betting sites like bet365, though.

The Dodgers have picked up where they left off last season, racing out to a 10-3 start as the defending champions. They opened their three-game series against Texas with an 8-7 win on Friday, as Max Muncy hit a game-winning, two-out solo home run in the ninth inning, which was his third homer of the game. Los Angeles is a -190 favorite in the Saturday MLB odds, with the over/under at 8.5. Other lines on Saturday night include Padres (-165) vs. Rockies and Mariners (-150) vs. Astros. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.