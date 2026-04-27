The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are four games in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, concluding with Rockets vs. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for total points scored in Lakers vs. Rockets is 205.5, down two from the opening line. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

At 9:30 p.m. ET, the Lakers will aim for a series sweep over the Rockets. Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead behind a clutch performance from LeBron James on Friday, who is shouldering the load without Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring). Doncic will remain sidelined on Sunday, while Reaves is questionable. Rockets veteran Kevin Durant (ankle) is also questionable after missing Game 1 and Game 3. Houston is a 2.5-point home favorite, with the over/under at 205.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The final game of the day on Sunday features the Royals and Angels on Sunday Night Baseball, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City won the first two games of the series and has won three of its last four games overall, but it is still seven games below the .500 mark overall this season. Los Angeles has lost six of its last seven games. The Royals are -120 favorites in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.