The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues with Rockets vs. Lakers (8:30 p.m. ET), a matchup that won't have Luka Doncic (hamstring) or Kevin Durant (knee). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Saturday's NBA schedule concludes with Lakers vs. Rockets at 8:40 p.m. ET, as Lakers veteran LeBron James leads the way with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) sidelined. Kevin Durant is out for the Rockets due to a right knee contusion. The Rockets are 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 208.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

There are six MLB games starting after 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, including Phillies vs. Braves on national television at 7:15. Atlanta extended its winning streak to three games when it cruised to a 9-0 win on Friday in the series opener, as Austin Riley homered twice. Braves ace Chris Sale is on the mound on Saturday, but Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies are -125 home favorites.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games when it beat the Rockies on Friday night as heavy favorites. Max Muncy homered multiple times as Los Angeles improved to an MLB-best 15-4 on the season. The Dodgers are +190 favorites in the latest World Series odds at bet365, and they are -300 favorites on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.