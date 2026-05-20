The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Oklahoma City faces San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the MLB schedule includes Brewers vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Padres in a pair of pivotal divisional matchups. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City lost the first game in two of its series en route to the NBA title last season, so this is not a unique situation for the Thunder. They beat Denver by 43 points in Game 2 of their second-round series last season and beat the Pacers by 16 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after dropping the opener of both series. The latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds have Oklahoma City as a 6.5-point home favorite on Wednesday.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama played a career-high 48 minutes in Monday's 122-115 win, racking up 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks. He also held Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren to just 2-of-7 shooting for eight points. Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is out for Game 2 after also missing the series opener. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Cubs have lost four straight games and are trying to avoid being swept by the Brewers, who have won 10 of their last 12 contests. Milwaukee notched a 5-2 win on Tuesday to knock Chicago out of first place in the National League Central, which is the first time since April that Chicago has not led the division. The Cubs are -120 favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers and Padres have split their first two games of their NL West series this week, including a 5-4 comeback win for Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dodgers right-hander Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 0.82 ERA) will be on the mound tonight, while Padres starter Randy Vasquez (5-1, 2.68 ERA) is slated to start. Los Angeles is a -175 road favorite as it sits a half-game ahead of San Diego for first place in the division standings. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.