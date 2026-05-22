Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Spurs vs. Thunder, Dodgers vs. Brewers, NHL on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Spurs will host the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at 8:30 p.m. ET, while Friday's MLB schedule features Yankees vs. Rays and Dodgers vs. Brewers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Injuries are at the forefront of Friday's showdown between the Spurs and Thunder, as San Antonio's De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (adductor) are both questionable. Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams left early in Game 2 due to tightness in his left hamstring, and he is also questionable. The Thunder went 39-10 without Williams during the regular season and won all six playoff games he missed.

They were able to overcome his absence during the second half of Game 2, notching a 122-113 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points, while Stephon Castle had 25 for San Antonio. The Spurs are 1.5-point home favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds at bet365, with the over/under at 217.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Yankees will be looking to cut into Tampa Bay's 4.5-game lead atop the American League East when the teams meet in a series opener on Friday night. New York has struggled since early this month, going 5-10 across its last 15 games. Tampa Bay is riding a four-game winning streak and is 21-4 since April 21, but it is a +130 road underdog in the Friday MLB odds.

The Dodgers and Brewers are both atop their respective National League divisions heading into their series opener on Friday night. Los Angeles has won seven of its last eight games to take a 1.5-game lead over San Diego in the NL West, while Milwaukee has gone 11-2 in its last 13 games to take a 1.5-game lead over Chicago in the NL Central. The Dodgers vs. Brewers game is lined as a pick'em at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.