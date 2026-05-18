The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Oklahoma City hosts San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 8:30 p.m. ET, while top MLB matchups include Brewers vs. Cubs and Padres vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City finished with the best record in the NBA for the second consecutive season, and now it is trying to win back-to-back titles. The Thunder are a perfect 8-0 so far this postseason, sweeping the Suns and Lakers in their first two series. They take a step up in competition on Monday against the Spurs, who won four of the five head-to-head matchups during the regular season.

San Antonio needed five games to get past Portland in the first round before beating Minnesota in six games in the second round. The Thunder are going to have All-Star guard Jalen Williams back on the court after he missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury. They are 6.5-point home favorites, and Williams has a point total of 15.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

A pair of division rivals will meet at 7:40 p.m. ET when the Cubs host the Brewers, with Chicago sitting 1.5 games ahead of Milwaukee atop the National League Central. The Cubs have lost six of their last eight games though, while the Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games. Chicago is a -165 home favorite, with the over/under at 10.5.

Another critical rivalry game begins at 9:40 p.m. ET, as the Dodgers are a half-game ahead of the Padres atop the NL West. It is an elite pitching matchup, with Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3, 3.60 ERA) going up against Padres starter Michael King (3-2, 2.63 ERA). Los Angeles is a -140 road favorite, while the over/under is 7.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.