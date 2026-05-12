The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a pivotal Game 5 of Spurs vs. Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET, while the MLB schedule features Braves vs. Cubs and Dodgers vs. Giants. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Minnesota leveled its Western Conference second-round series with San Antonio on Sunday, notching a 114-109 victory. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, while Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected early in the second quarter due to a Flagrant 2 foul call. The Spurs return home, where they lost Game 1 by two points before cruising to a 38-point win in Game 2. They are 10.5-point favorites in the Tuesday NBA odds, while the over/under is 218.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Tuesday's MLB schedule is loaded with all 30 teams in action, including a nationally televised showdown between the Braves and Cubs at 7:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta (28-13) has the best record in the MLB, while Chicago (27-14) sits atop the National League Central. The Braves are -121 money line home favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Dodgers host the Giants in an NL West rivalry game. The Dodgers are currently battling with the Padres atop the division standings, while the Giants are at the bottom with the Rockies. Los Angeles is a -312 favorite on Tuesday, while the over/under is nine. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.