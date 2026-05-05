The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are two games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Monday night, concluding with the Spurs facing the Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday NBA betting preview

San Antonio faces Minnesota at 9:30 p.m. ET in the Western Conference. The Spurs only needed five games to get past Portland in the first round, while the Timberwolves took down the Nuggets in six games. Minnesota will be without guard Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu (calf). Anthony Edwards will return from a knee injury. San Antonio is a 9.5-point favorite on Monday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Dodgers have lost their last two series, dropping two out of three against both the Marlins and Cardinals. They will try to get back on track against the Astros starting on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -200 road favorite for the series opener, while the over/under is 8.5.

Then at 9:40 p.m. ET, Seattle hosts Atlanta to open a three-game interleague series. The Braves swept their three-game series in Colorado to improve to an MLB-best 25-10, while the Mariners were swept by the visiting Royals to fall to 16-19. However, Seattle is a -150 home favorite in the Monday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.