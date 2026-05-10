The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Playoffs continue with another doubleheader on Sunday, as the 76ers host the Knicks and the Timberwolves face the Spurs. There is also an MLB showdown between the Royals and Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball. According to the latest NLB odds at bet365, the Royals are -131 money line favorites at home against the Tigers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

New York can close out its series in Philadelphia on Sunday after it took a 3-0 lead with a 108-94 road win on Friday. Star guard Jalen Brunson poured in 33 points to get his team within one win of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks are 1.5-point road favorites in the Sunday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 212.5.

Sunday's nightcap features the Timberwolves vs. Spurs, with Minnesota trying to level the series at 2-2. San Antonio reclaimed home-court advantage with a 115-108 road win on Friday, as Victor Wembanyama had 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. The Spurs are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4, with the over/under at 218.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday Night Baseball features the Royals and Tigers wrapping up their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. They join the White Sox and Twins in a logjam behind Cleveland in the American League Central standings. Tigers right-hander Drew Anderson (1-0, 4.79 ERA) and Royals southpaw Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40 ERA) are Sunday's scheduled starters. The Royals are -131 money line favorites in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.