Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Angels vs. Rangers, Indy 500 on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Sunday with Game 4 of Spurs vs. Thunder at 8 p.m. ET, while the Angels will host the Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball. You can also place wagers on the 2026 Indy 500. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

San Antonio will try to level the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. ET after Oklahoma City notched a 123-108 road win in Game 3. The Thunder also won Game 2 after losing the series opener. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and 12 assists on Friday, while Jalen Williams (hamstring) sat out.

Williams, who has only played twice since the second game of the playoffs, is questionable for Game 4. The Spurs are 1.5-point home favorites in the Sunday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 219.5. Oklahoma City is a -390 favorite to win the series and -200 to win the NBA Finals. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Sunday's MLB schedule concludes with Angels vs. Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has been struggling this season, sitting at the bottom of the American League West standings. Texas is battling with the Athletics and Mariners near the top of the division, with every team failing to generate consistent results.

Left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07 ERA) is set to start for the Angels, while left-hander MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 4.78 ERA) is slated to take the mound for the Rangers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.