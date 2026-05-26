Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Braves vs. Red Sox, NHL on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Thunder host the Spurs on Tuesday in a critical Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the series tied 2-2. According to the latest NBA odds at bet365, the Thunder are favored by 4.5 points at home against the Spurs. There is also a full slate of MLB games, including Red Sox vs. Braves and Dodgers vs. Rockies. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

San Antonio bounced back from a two-game losing skid with a 103-82 win in Game 4, leveling the Western Conference finals at 2-2. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to just 19 points for the Thunder. Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 4.5-point home favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 215.5. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Oklahoma City after missing Sunday's game. The Thunder are -205 to win the series and -120 to win the NBA Finals. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Braves will try to get back on track when they face the Red Sox on Tuesday night after losing two straight games against Washington. They are still nine games ahead of the Nationals atop the National League East, while the Red Sox are at the bottom of the AL East. Atlanta is the -112 betting favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365.

The final game of the day is Dodgers vs. Rockies at 10:10 p.m. ET, pitting the top team in the NL West against the bottom team in the division. Los Angeles is the two-time defending World Series champion and has a slight lead over San Diego in the NL West. The Dodgers are -244 favorites on Tuesday, while the over/under is 9 runs. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.