The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Oklahoma City hosts San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals after the Spurs took Game 1 in double overtime. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, while the MLB schedule features matchups like Cubs vs. Brewers and Padres vs. Dodgers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City lost the first game in two of its series en route to the NBA title last season, so this is not a unique situation for the Thunder. They beat Denver by 43 points in Game 2 of their second-round series last season and beat the Pacers by 16 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after dropping the opener of both series. The latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds have Oklahoma City listed as a 6.5-point home favorite on Wednesday.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama played a career-high 48 minutes in Monday's 122-115 win, racking up 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks. He also held Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren to just 2 of 7 shooting for eight points. Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable after missing the series opener. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

There is a logjam atop the National League Central, with three teams within a half-game of the lead. Two of them go head-to-head on Wednesday night, as the Cubs host the Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chicago is a slight -120 favorite in the Wednesday MLB odds, while the over/under is 6.5.

In the NL West, the Dodgers are a half-game ahead of the Padres heading into their matchup at 8:40 p.m. ET. San Diego won the series opener in a 1-0 final on Monday, but Los Angeles bounced back with a 5-4 win on Tuesday. The Dodgers are -175 road favorites in the series finale, with the over/under at 7.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.