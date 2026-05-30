Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs Game 7, Reds-Braves, MLB on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Thunder will host the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. ET, while Saturday's MLB schedule features matchups like Braves vs. Reds and Dodgers vs. Phillies. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City and San Antonio have been the best teams in the NBA throughout the season, and now they will meet with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. The Spurs kept their season alive with a wire-to-wire win at home in Game 6, setting up the first Western Conference finals Game 7 since Warriors vs. Rockets in 2018. Saturday night's winner will face the Knicks starting on Wednesday.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting just 37.9% from the floor in the series and teammate Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 7. The Thunder won a pair of Game 7s at home during last season's title run, with both victories coming after double-digit losses in Game 6. They are 3.5-point favorites in the Saturday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 212.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

There is a full slate of MLB action on Saturday, including Reds vs. Braves in front of a national audience at 7:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta has won three of its last four games after winning the series-opener on Friday, improving to an MLB-best 39-19 overall this season. Cincinnati is in fourth place in the tight National League Central and is a +110 home underdog in the MLB odds.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 win over the Phillies in their series-opener on Friday night. All four runs came via solo homers, including from Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Los Angeles is a -125 favorite on Saturday, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.