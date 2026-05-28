Bet365 bonus code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Rangers vs. Astros, MLB on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Thunder face the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at 8:30 p.m. ET, while Thursday's MLB schedule features Cubs vs. Pirates and Astros vs. Rangers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City can clinch its spot in another NBA Finals when it travels to San Antonio for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday. The Thunder have won three of the last four games in the series, including a pivotal 127-114 win in Game 5 on Tuesday. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 15 rebounds.

Guard Jared McCain scored 20 points in his first career playoff start and is averaging 18.7 in the series. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was held to 20 points on just 4-of-15 shooting. San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds, with the over/under at 219.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The final game on Thursday night is a rivalry tilt between the Rangers and Astros at 8:05 p.m. ET. Astros slugger Yordan Alvaraz has dominated the first three games of the series, racking up five home runs to tie the American League lead with 20 homers this season. He hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 win on Wednesday, which was Houston's fifth victory in its last six games.

However, the Rangers are -140 favorites in the Thursday MLB odds behind starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who has allowed a total of four runs over his last four starts (29 innings). The Astros are countering with breakout starter Spencer Arrighetti (6-1, 1.32 ERA). He is the first Houston pitcher with an ERA of 1.32 or better through his first seven starts of a season since Justin Verlander in 2018. Claim $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.