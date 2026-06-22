Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Argentina-Austria, France-Iraq on Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues with four matches on Monday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Some of the top stars in the sport will be in action, including Lionel Messi and Argentina vs. Austria at 1 p.m. ET, and Kylian Mbappe and France vs. Iraq at 5 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Monday's four-match slate begins with arguably the most intriguing match of the day, as defending champion Argentina faces Austria at 1 p.m. ET. Lionel Messi recorded his first-ever World Cup hat trick in a 3-0 Argentina win to open the tournament, and he needs just one goal to set the all-time record for World Cup goals. Messi is -110 to score against Austria, and Argentina is a -223 favorite.

Another star will be in action at 5 p.m. ET, as Kylian Mbappe and France face Iraq in Philadelphia. France, the defending runner-up, picked up a 3-1 win over Senegal in its opener, with Mbappe scoring two goals. He is -225 to score against Iraq, and France is a -1400 favorite.

Norway and Senegal meet in another Group I match at 8 p.m. ET, with Senegal facing a potential early elimination with a loss. Senegal's hopes of reaching the knockout stage would be hanging by a thread with a loss on Monday, while Norway could have a chance to set up a winner-take-all showdown with France later in the week. Norway is a +120 favorite in the Monday World Cup odds at bet365, with Senegal at +225.

Monday's slate concludes with Algeria vs. Jordan at 11 p.m. ET, as both teams are desperate for wins following opening losses. Jordan's first-ever World Cup started with a 3-1 loss to Austria, while Algeria has won just one of its last 11 World Cup matches following the 3-0 loss to Argentina. Algeria is a -200 favorite on Monday, with Jordan at +525 and a draw at +333. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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