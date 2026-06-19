Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Brazil vs. Haiti, Paraguay vs. Turkiye on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's remaining World Cup schedule features Brazil vs. Haiti (8:30 p.m. ET) and Turkiye vs. Paraguay (11 p.m. ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday World Cup betting preview

Morocco hosts Scotland at 6 p.m. ET in Foxborough, as Scotland tries to win consecutive matches at a single major tournament for the first time. The Scots are coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti, while Morocco played to a 1-1 draw against Brazil. Morocco is a -163 favorite, with Scotland at +500 and a draw at +275.

Then at 8:30 p.m. ET, Brazil tries to secure three points against heavy underdog Haiti in Philadelphia. Brazil, five-time World Cup champions, have not failed to win either of its first two matches since 1978, and it is a -1000 favorite on Friday night. Haiti is in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, and it registered more shots than any other team in Group C during matchday one, but it still came up short in a 1-0 loss to Scotland. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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