Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Canada-Qatar, Mexico-South Korea on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup continues with another four-match slate on Thursday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Canada faces Qatar (6 p.m. ET) and Mexico plays South Korea (9 p.m. ET), and Switzerland plays Bosnia & Herzegovina in an intriguing 3 p.m. ET match. The first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament is also underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

Group B is one of the most intriguing groups in the World Cup standings following the first round of matches, as all four teams are tied with one point. This puts significant pressure on every squad heading into Thursday's schedule, including co-host Canada vs. Qatar at 6 p.m. ET. Canada needed a late equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina for its first World Cup point, while Qatar also picked up its first-ever point with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Canada is a -333 favorite in the Thursday World Cup odds at bet365, with Qatar at +900 and a draw at +450.

The final match of the day features Mexico vs. South Korea at 9 p.m. ET, as both teams try to build on their opening victories in Group A. Mexico notched a 2-0 win over South Africa, while South Korea used a pair of late goals to record a 2-1 win over Czechia. Mexico is a +104 favorite on Thursday night, with South Korea at +275 and a draw at +229. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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