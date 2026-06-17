Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England-Croatia, Ghana-Panama on Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup continues with four more matches on Wednesday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face the Democratic Republic of Congo at 1 p.m. ET, while later matches feature England vs. Croatia (4 p.m. ET), Ghana vs. Panama (7 p.m. ET) and Colombia vs. Uzbekistan (10 p.m. ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

England is trying to win its first international trophy since 1966, and it opens its campaign against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET. The Three Lions have only lost one of their last eight World Cup openers, while Croatia has only won one of its last five openers. Croatia knocked England out of the 2018 World Cup, but England is a -143 favorite in the Wednesday World Cup odds at bet365.

Then at 7 p.m. ET, Ghana faces Panama at BMO Field in Toronto. Both nations know this is a vital opener considering they share the group with England and Croatia. Ghana is a +129 favorite, while Panama is +220 and a draw is +225. The final match of the day features Colombia (-278) vs. Uzbekistan in Mexico City. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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