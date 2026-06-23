Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England-Ghana, Panama-Croatia, on Tuesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's World Cup schedule is loaded with superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal vs. Uzbekistan at 1 p.m. ET. Harry Kane and England face Ghana at 4 p.m. ET, while the slate concludes with Croatia vs. Panama (7 p.m. ET) and Colombia vs. DR Congo (10 p.m. ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Portugal is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo when it faces Uzbekistan at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Ronaldo failed to make an impact in that match, but he is -175 to score on Tuesday. Portugal is a heavy -550 favorite, while Uzbekistan is +1400 and a draw is +600.

England got off to an exciting start with a 4-2 win over Croatia last week, and it is a -500 favorite against Ghana in the Tuesday World Cup odds at bet365. Harry Kane scored two goals in the first half of that win, leading a dominant England attack. Ghana scored in the 95th minute to stun Panama in its opener, putting these teams in a tie atop Group L heading into this 4 p.m. ET showdown.

Croatia and Panama are both desperate for points following their opening losses, putting significant pressure on this 7 p.m. ET match. Panama was on track to record its first World Cup point before Ghana scored the last-minute goal, while Croatia could not contain England. Croatia is a -200 favorite, with Panama at +600 and a draw at +310. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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