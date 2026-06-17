Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Ghana-Panama, Colombia-Uzbekistan on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are still several World Cup matches remaining on Wednesday night, including Ghana vs. Panama at 7 p.m. ET and Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

Ghana and Panama are both trying to secure three points on Wednesday night, as difficult matches against England and Croatia await them in Group L. Carlos Queiroz is the third person to manage in five World Cups, as he leads Ghana in its fifth edition of the tournament. Panama is in the World Cup for the second time, and Ghana is a +135 favorite in the latest World Cup odds at bet365.

The final match on Wednesday's World Cup schedule is Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at 10 p.m. ET. Uzbekistan went 10-5-1 in qualifying to reach its first World Cup, while Colombia is back in the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Colombia is a -278 favorite, with Uzbekistan at +850 and a draw at +375. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.