Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Japan-Tunisia on Saturday

There are still more 2026 World Cup matches on Saturday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The final two matches of the day are Ecuador vs. Curacao (8 p.m. ET) and Japan vs. Tunisia (midnight ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

The other two teams in Group E have their backs against the wall heading into their 8 p.m. ET match, as Ecuador faces Curacao in Kansas City. Ecuador went 19 matches without a loss prior to its 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, while Curacao became the second team in history to allow at least seven goals in its inaugural World Cup match. Ecuador is a heavy -700 favorite on Saturday, with Curacao at +1400.

There is a late-night match on Saturday as well, with Japan facing Tunisia at midnight ET. Tunisia is coming off a 5-1 loss to Sweden in its opening match, while Japan picked up a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Japan is a -223 favorite, Tunisia is +650 and a draw is +333. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.