Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina vs Algeria on Tuesday

Lionel Messi and Argentina are set to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign on Tuesday evening, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Messi leads Argentina against Algeria at 9 p.m. ET, and the Argentinians are -240 money line favorites, according to the latest 2026 World Cup odds. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday World Cup betting preview

Norway is getting set for its first World Cup appearance since 1998, and it has a 12-3-1 record across its last 16 matches. It was one of two European nations to qualify with a perfect record, while Iraq was the final team to qualify this year after playing more qualifying matches than any team (21). Norway is a heavy -500 favorite in the Tuesday World Cup odds, with Iraq at +1000 and a draw at +650.

Defending champion Argentina is also in action on Tuesday, as the Lionel Messi-led side faces Algeria at 9 p.m. ET. Argentina is trying to join Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62) as the only teams to win back-to-back titles. Algeria has 14 wins in its last 19 matches, but Argentina is a -250 favorite at bet365. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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