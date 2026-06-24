Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Mexico vs. Czechia, on Wednesday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are still two more World Cup matches on Wednesday, including Mexico vs. Czechia and South Korea vs. South Africa at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under for total goals scored in Czechia vs. Mexico is 2.5, with the under favored at -120. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

Brazil and Scotland meet at 6 p.m. ET in a pivotal match for both sides. Scotland advances to the knockout round with a win, while Brazil can put itself in the driver's seat to win Group C. Brazil outscored Scotland 7-2 in four previous World Cup meetings, and it is a -333 favorite in the Wednesday World Cup odds at bet365.

The action continues at 9 p.m. ET when Mexico faces Czechia in Mexico City. Mexico has already advanced as Group A winners, while Czechia is trying to keep its hopes of advancing to the knockout round alive. Czechia is +200 to advance in the World Cup group odds at bet365, and it is +270 to win on Wednesday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.