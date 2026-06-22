Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Norway-Senegal, Jordan-Algeria, on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Two World Cup matches remain on Monday night: Norway vs. Senegal at 8 p.m. ET and Algeria vs. Jordan at 11 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Norway is in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, and it is coming off a 4-1 win over Iraq in its opening match. It has now won 11 straight competitive international matches, scoring 50 goals along the way, powered by star Erling Haaland. Senegal is expected to provide a tough test at 8 p.m. ET, with Norway at +120 and Senegal at +225 in the Monday World Cup odds at bet365.

Then at 11 p.m. ET, Algeria and Jordan meet following opening-round losses. Algeria lost to Argentina in a 3-0 final last week, while Jordan fell to Austria in a 3-1 decision. Algeria is a -200 favorite on Monday, with Jordan at +525 and a draw at +333. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.