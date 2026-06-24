Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Switzerland-Canada, Brazil-Scotland on Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup continues with a pivotal six-match slate on Wednesday, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Some of today's top matches include Canada vs. Switzerland (3 p.m. ET), Brazil vs. Scotland (6 p.m. ET) and Mexico vs. Czechia (9 p.m. ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday World Cup betting preview

The final round of group-stage matches begin on Wednesday, with six matches taking place throughout the day. Canada and Switzerland meet at 3 p.m. ET, with the teams tied atop the Group B standings. Switzerland is a slight +145 favorite in the Wednesday World Cup odds at bet365, while Canada is +220.

The slate continues with Brazil vs. Scotland in Group C at 6 p.m. ET. Brazil is tied with Morocco atop the standings, while Scotland is one point behind in third place. A point in Miami will almost certainly assure Scotland of a spot in the knockout round, but Brazil is a heavy -350 favorite.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, Czechia will be desperate for a win over co-host Mexico. Czechia likely needs a win to advance to the knockout round, but Mexico has already won its first two group-stage matches. Mexico is a -110 favorite, with Czechia at +270 and a draw at +280. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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