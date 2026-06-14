Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, UFC White House, Netherlands-Japan on Sunday

It's another loaded day of action in the 2026 World Cup, giving new users another chance to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. You can also place wagers on UFC Freedom 250, which takes place from the White House beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The UFC is taking over the nation's capital on Sunday, June 14, with UFC Freedom 250 taking place at the White House. The UFC White House card will feature seven fights on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET, wrapping up with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event to unify the lightweight championship. Topuria is the -750 betting favorite, while Gaethje is a +460 underdog. Other top UFC White House fights as online sports betting options include feature Alex Pereira (-113) vs. Ciryl Gane (-113) for the interim heavyweight championship, Josh Hokit (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+265) and Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+300). Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Sunday World Cup betting preview

The Netherlands and Japan are set to square off in the 2026 World Cup at 4 p.m. ET. The Netherlands are stacked with some of Europe's biggest stars, including Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong. Gakpo scored a brace in the Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan on June 8. At the 2022 World Cup, Gakpo became the first Dutch player to score in his first three consecutive World Cup matches. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds, the Netherlands are +100 favorites, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

The Ivory Coast and Ecuador are set to square off at 7 p.m. ET. Ecuador is on an impressive unbeaten streak, having not lost since a World Cup qualifier against Brazil in 2024. The Ivory Coast, meanwhile, is set to make its fourth appearance in a World Cup and first since 2014. According to the latest World Cup odds, Ecuador are +145 money line favorites, while the Ivory Coast is priced at +265. A draw is priced at +185, and the over/under for total goals is 1.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.