Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, Iran-New Zealand on Monday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Cup continues with two more matches on Monday night, featuring Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia at 6 p.m. ET and Iran vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia meet at 6 p.m. ET in a rematch from the 2018 World Cup, with Uruguay notching a 1-0 group-stage victory. This is the fifth consecutive World Cup appearance for Uruguay, while Saudi Arabia is making its third straight appearance. Uruguay is a -227 favorite in the Monday World Cup odds at bet365, with a draw at +333 and Saudi Arabia at +700.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, Iran faces New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in the first-ever World Cup meeting between the teams. Iran is making its fourth straight World Cup appearance, but it has exited in the group stage in its previous six appearances. However, Iran is a -133 favorite against New Zealand, which is in the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.