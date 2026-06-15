Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, New Zealand-Iran on Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues with a four-match slate on Monday, giving new users another chance to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Belgium plays Egypt in Seattle at 3 p.m. ET, Uruguay faces Saudi Arabia at 6 p.m. ET in Miami, while Iran meets New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday World Cup betting preview

Egypt and Belgium meet at 3 p.m. ET in a match between a pair of teams ranked inside the top 30 in the world rankings. Belgium went unbeaten in qualifying and is looking to avenge a group-stage exit from 2022, while Egypt is seeking its first win in the World Cup. The latest World Cup odds at bet365 have Belgium priced as a -167 favorite.

Uruguay is navigating the World Cup without its top two all-time goalscorers (Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez) for the first time since 2002, but it is still a -227 favorite to beat Saudi Arabia in the Monday. Saudi Arabia has not advanced to the knockout stage of a World Cup since 1994, which was also played in the United States. The Green Falcons are +700 underdogs for this 6 p.m. ET match.

Iran arrives in the United States after months of doubt regarding their participation in the World Cup. Following three consecutive friendly wins, Iran is a -125 favorite against New Zealand in a match that begins at 9 p.m. ET. New Zealand is playing in the tournament for the first time in 16 years and is the lowest-ranked team (No. 85) in the event. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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