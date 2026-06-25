Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, USA-Turkiye, Germany-Ecuador on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup continues with USA vs. Turkiye during a loaded Thursday soccer schedule, and the latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Along with USA vs. Turkiye (10 p.m. ET), Thursday's six-match slate includes Germany vs. Ecuador (4 p.m. ET) and Japan vs. Sweden (7 p.m. ET). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday World Cup betting preview

Germany has already clinched its spot in the knockout round following a pair of wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast, while Ecuador needs a win in this 4 p.m. ET match to advance. Ecuador entered the World Cup riding a 19-match unbeaten streak, but it suffered a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast before drawing 0-0 with Curacao. Germany is a -189 favorite in the Thursday World Cup odds at bet365, while Ecuador is +425.

Japan and Sweden are both wanting to win their 7 p.m. ET match, as a victory secures a spot in the knockout stage and gives both teams a chance to win Group F, depending on the result of Netherlands vs. Tunisia. Sweden is unbeaten in the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams, but the last one came in 2002. Japan is a -110 favorite, with Sweden at +309 and a draw at +240.

USA takes center stage against Turkiye at 10 p.m. ET, with the Americans having already secured their place in the knockout round. They cruised to comfortable wins over Paraguay and Australia, while Turkiye has been held scoreless in the tournament despite registering 62 shots. USA is a -118 favorite, with Turkiye at +270 and a draw at +300. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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