The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 12 MLB games on Monday, headlined by Cubs vs. Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Week 1 college football schedule kicks off on Thursday night with matchups like Colorado vs. Georgia Tech. According to the latest college football odds at bet365, the Yellow Jackets are favored by 6.5 points against Colorado. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Cubs vs. Brewers

The Brewers and Cubs have separated themselves as the best two teams in the National League Central this season, as Milwaukee holds an eight-game lead over Chicago, which has a 9.5-game lead over St. Louis for second place. Milwaukee is three games ahead of the Dodgers for the best record in the NL after winning four of its last five games. However, the Cubs are -115 home favorites with starting pitcher Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.26 ERA) facing Brewers starter Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.79 ERA) on Monday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Week 1 college football betting preview

The 2026-27 college football season is officially underway, and the Week 1 college football schedule features games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Friday's slate brings Stanford vs. No. 7 Miami at 9 p.m. ET, with the Hurricanes priced as 24.5-point road favorites. No. 14 USC is also in action on Friday, facing Fresno State as a 22.5-point favorite following its Week 0 win over San Jose State.

Then on Saturday, there are matchups like No. 2 Oregon (-24.5) vs. Boise State and No. 11 LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson. The action continues Sunday with No. 4 Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Wisconsin and No. 9 Ole Miss (-6.5) vs. No. 24 Louisville. No. 19 SMU (-3) travels to Florida State on Monday night to wrap up Week 1. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.