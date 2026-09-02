The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 15-game MLB schedule on Wednesday, including Cubs vs. Brewers on national television at 7:40 p.m. ET, while the Week 1 college football schedule begins on Thursday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Cubs vs. Brewers

Chicago and Milwaukee will play the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. The Brewers have an eight-game lead over the Cubs atop the National League Central, so they can take another step towards clinching the division title tonight. Chicago opened the series with a 17-3 win on Monday, but Milwaukee bounced back with a 9-4 win on Tuesday. The Brewers are -160 road favorites with ace Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.73 ERA) on the mound. Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Week 1 college football betting preview

There are ranked college football teams in action every day this weekend, including No. 7 Miami at Stanford on Friday night. The Hurricanes lost to Indiana in the national championship game in January, and they are the preseason pick to win the ACC. They are facing a Stanford team that opened the season with a 37-27 win over Hawaii last week.

Miami is a 24.5-point road favorite in the Week 1 college football odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Saturday's slate brings matchups like No. 2 Oregon (-24.5) vs. Boise State at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 11 LSU (-10) vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sunday is arguably the biggest day of the weekend, featuring No. 17 Washington (-23.5) vs. Washington State, No. 4 Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Wisconsin and No. 9 Ole Miss (-7) vs. No. 24 Louisville. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.