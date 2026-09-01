The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a full 15-game MLB schedule on Tuesday, while the Week 1 college football schedule begins on Thursday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Cardinals

The Dodgers return home to open a three-game series with the Cardinals on Tuesday night after losing four times during a six-game road trip. They are 6-10 in road games since July 26, but they get to play at home on Tuesday. St. Louis has lost seven of its last nine games, falling five games out of a National League wild-card spot. Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA) is scheduled to face Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA), with the Dodgers listed as -170 favorites in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Week 1 college football betting preview

The Week 1 college football schedule begins Thursday and does not conclude until Monday, providing plenty of college football betting options at bet365. The lone matchup between top-25 teams is No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night, with the Rebels entering a new era following the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin. They are 7-point favorites against Louisville in a game that will be hosted by Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

No. 4 Notre Dame (-20.5) faces Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday night as well, with the Fighting Irish looking to build on their 10-game winning streak. Then on Monday night, No. 19 SMU travels to Florida State for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Seminoles opened their campaign with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State in Week 0. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.