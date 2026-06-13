Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals, 2026 World Cup on Saturday

The NBA Finals continue on Saturday with Game 5 of Knicks vs. Spurs, another opportunity for new users to claim the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites, unchanged from the opening line. There are also three more games in the 2026 World Cup, including Brazil vs. Morocco at 6 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

NBA Finals Game 5 betting preview

The NBA Finals return on Saturday with Game 5 of Knicks vs. Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the series 3-1 after pulling off an improbable comeback in Game 4. New York was down 29 points, but fought its way back to secure a 107-106 victory. For Game 5, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday World Cup betting preview

The 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday with four matches, including a star-studded clash between Brazil and Morocco at 6 p.m. ET. Brazil is loaded with some of soccer's top playmakers, including Raphina and Vinicius Junior. Meanwhile, Morocco made a surprising run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup and will be a tough test for the Brazilians.

According to the latest World Cup odds at bet365, Brazil are -154 money line favorites (risk $154 to win $100), while Morocco are priced at +450. A draw is priced at +280, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. You can also lock in picks on Haiti vs. Scotland (9 p.m. ET) on Saturday night, with Australia vs. Turkey (midnight ET) concluding the action. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.