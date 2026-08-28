The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday brings a 15-game MLB schedule and 10 NFL preseason games, while the Week 0 college football slate begins on Saturday. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at bet365, the Giants are 3-point favorites against the Jets, with the over/under at 36.5. There are also plenty of FCS college football games tonight. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NFL preseason betting preview

There are 10 NFL preseason games on Friday, including Jets vs. Giants at 7:30 p.m. ET and Eagles vs. Bengals at 8 p.m. ET. The Giants are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 36.5. Cincinnati is trying to complete a perfect preseason, while Philadelphia is trying to avoid a winless preseason. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the NFL preseason odds at bet365. Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Week 0 college football betting preview

The 2026 college football season begins with a Week 0 slate on Saturday, including TCU vs. North Carolina at noon ET in Dublin, Ireland. TCU is coming off a 9-4 season and an Alamo Bowl victory, and it is a 7.5-point favorite against Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. The over/under is 47.5 points in the latest Week 0 college football odds at bet365.

Virginia brings the nation's most experienced roster into its matchup against NC State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Cavaliers went 11-3 last season and their roster features more combined starts and snaps than any team in the country. NC State went 8-5 last season, and it is a 4.5-point road underdog in this season opener. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.