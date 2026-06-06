Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 3, Yankees-Red Sox on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's sports schedule features Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, while the MLB schedule includes Yankees vs. Red Sox and Padres vs. Mets. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Yankees have had a disappointing start to June, as they found out star slugger Aaron Judge will be sidelined until at least the end of July due to an injury, and they have also lost three of their last four games. They dropped their series opener to Boston on Friday night, with Wilson Contreras homering and driving in three runs. New York is a -130 favorite to bounce back on Saturday night in a game that starts at 7:35 p.m. ET on national television.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Padres host the Mets in a National League battle. San Diego is on a six-game losing skid and has dropped 10 of its last 11 games following a 5-0 loss to New York on Friday. The Padres are +105 underdogs in the Saturday MLB odds at bet365, while the over/under is 7.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Saturday NHL betting preview

Carolina heads to Las Vegas with renewed hope after a dramatic 4-3 win in Game 2 to level the Stanley Cup Final. The Hurricanes trailed 2-0 midway through the third period before pulling off a huge comeback win. It was the first time since 1944 that a team trailing by multiple goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation rallied for a win in the Stanley Cup Final. Saturday's game is lined as a pick'em at bet365, while the over/under is 5.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.