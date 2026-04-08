The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The first golf major of the season begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga., as Rory McIlroy tries to become the fourth golfer ever to win back-to-back titles. Scottie Scheffler finished fourth as the defending champion last year and is the +625 favorite in the golf odds at bet365. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Golf betting preview

Scheffler is set to close as the outright betting favorite for the third year in a row after closing at +450 last year. He has drifted to +625 this year, according to the latest golf futures odds at bet365. Scheffler is seeking his third win in his seventh career start at this course, which would be the fewest starts by a three-time champion all-time. He is +125 to finish in the top five.

He will have to get past other contenders like Jon Rahm (12-1), Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) and McIlroy (14-1). Scheffler has 16 top-10 finishes in his first 25 major starts, which are the second most all-time. He is -163 to finish in the top 10 this weekend, while Rahm is +105 and DeChambeau is +115. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.