Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB on Thursday

The newest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 2 between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights on Thursday following a 5-4 road win for Vegas in Game 1. There are also nine games on Thursday's MLB schedule, including Braves vs. Blue Jays and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NHL betting preview

The Hurricanes lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals before responding with four straight victories, and they will be looking for a similar bounce-back performance in the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights won their seventh consecutive playoff game with a 5-4 victory in Game 1 after sweeping the top-seeded Avalanche in the Western Conference finals. Carolina is a -160 home favorite in the latest Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights odds, while the over/under is 6. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Braves clinched a series victory with a 7-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday, improving to an MLB-best 42-20 record. They hold a 9.5-game lead over Philadelphia atop the National League East standings, while Toronto is 1.5 games back of the Athletics for the final AL wild-card spot. Atlanta is a heavy -200 favorite in the Thursday MLB odds at bet365, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Then at 9:40 p.m. ET, the Dodgers will aim for their third consecutive win over the Diamondbacks following Arizona's series-opening victory. Los Angeles cruised to a 7-0 win on Wednesday, and it holds a seven-game lead over San Diego in the NL West. The Dodgers are -140 road favorites on Thursday with starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87 ERA) on the mound. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.