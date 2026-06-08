Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 on Monday

Game 3 of the NBA Finals features the New York Knicks hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, offering another opportunity for new users to take advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Knicks lead the series 2-0 and are favored by 2.5-points, according to the latest NBA odds. The over/under for Spurs vs. Knicks is 216.5 points, up one from the opening line. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Knicks vs. Spurs betting preview

The Knicks are coming off a thrilling 105-104 victory over the Spurs on Friday, their second straight road win of the 2026 NBA Finals. New York hasn't lost a game since April 23, and Madison Square Garden is expected to be raucous when Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. According to the latest NBA odds at bet365, New York is favored by 2.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5.

Jalen Brunson has been spectacular for the Knicks in the NBA Playoffs, and his over/under for total points scored on Monday is 26.5. Victor Wembanyama finished with 29 points in the Game 2 loss, and his over/under for total points scored in Game 3 is also 26.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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