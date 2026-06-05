Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks Game 2, Red Sox-Yankees, MLB on Friday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA Finals take center stage with Game 2 on Friday night, as the Spurs try to level the series against the Knicks. San Antonio is favored by 6.5 points. There is also a full MLB schedule, featuring matchups like Yankees vs. Red Sox and Braves vs. Pirates. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Friday NBA betting preview

The Spurs will try to bounce back on Friday night in Game 2 after losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. New York extended its postseason winning streak to 12 games, tied for the second-longest in NBA history. Star guard Jalen Brunson had 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including multiple clutch shots down the stretch.

The Knicks closed Game 1 on an 11-0 run, as the Spurs went just 6-for-21 from the field in the final period. San Antonio is a 6.5-point home favorite in the Friday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 217.5, up two from the opener. The Spurs were only 4.5-point favorites in Game 1. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Yankees are just a half-game behind the Rays atop the American League East, but they will be without star slugger Aaron Judge (ribs) for an extended period of time. They host the Red Sox in a rivalry game on Friday night after going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Boston is 16-18 under interim manager Chad Tracy, and New York is a -150 favorite in the Friday MLB odds at bet365.

The Braves have the best record in the majors, sitting atop the NL East with a 42-21 record. They open a three-game series with the Pirates on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. ET, as Pittsburgh looks for its sixth win in its last seven games. The Braves are -150 favorites on Friday, while the over/under is 8.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.