The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The MLB takes center stage on Sunday with 14 games, while the PGA's Tour Championship concludes at East Lake Golf Club. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

MLB betting preview

Mets vs. Astros

The Mets and Astros meet in a nationally-televised showdown at 3:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, wrapping up a three-game series. New York has been one of the worst teams in the National League this season, while Houston is battling for the American League West title. The Mets are -122 favorites in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at nine runs. Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Cubs vs. Reds

Sunday Night Baseball features a National League Central showdown between the Cubs and Reds at 7:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is in second place in the NL Central, while Cincinnati is at the bottom of the division. Reds ace Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA) is scheduled to face Cubs starter Kevin Gausman (7-11, 4.37 ERA), and the Cubs are -142 favorites at bet365. Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.