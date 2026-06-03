Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, NBA Finals, MLB Wednesday

The newest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday night with Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the MLB schedule features Braves vs. Blue Jays and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (finger) is a gametime decision. San Antonio is favored by 4.5 and the over-under is 216.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The NBA Finals begin with the Spurs hosting the Knicks on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. New York beat San Antonio in the NBA Cup championship game in December, but the stakes are much higher this time around. The Knicks have won eight of the last 12 meetings, including two of three this season.

However, San Antonio took down defending champion Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning the title in 2014. New York is riding an 11-game winning streak to reach the Finals for the first time since 1999, when it lost to the Spurs in five games. San Antonio is a 4.5-point home favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under has fallen two points to 216.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Atlanta continues to set the pace for the rest of the MLB, improving its top record to 41-20 with a 4-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday. The Braves send right-handed pitcher Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.95 ERA) to the mound Wednesday night against Blue Jays southpaw Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.65) for a 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch. The latest Wednesday MLB odds at bet365 have Atlanta priced as a -145 favorite, while the over/under is eight runs.

Then at 9:40 p.m. ET, the Dodgers travel to Arizona for a 9:40 p.m. ET contest. They split the first two games of their four-game series, but Los Angeles still holds a six-game lead atop the National League West standings. The Dodgers are -190 road favorites on Wednesday, with the over/under at nine. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.