Bet365 bonus code: Get $365 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Gaethje vs. Topuria, UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The UFC White House fight card on Sunday features multiple title bouts, with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event. The main UFC White House fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The South Lawn of the White House will be the stage for UFC Freedom 250, which features two title fights. Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje in a unification fight for the UFC lightweight championship. The main event features Topuria making his first defense of the lightweight title, while Gaethje is competing in his fifth career lightweight title fight.

Topuria is a perfect 17-0 in his professional MMA career, including a 9-0 mark in the UFC. He is a -700 favorite in the latest UFC Freedom 250 odds at bet365, while Gaethje is +500. Gaethje is the only two-time interim champion in UFC history.

The co-main event is an interim heavyweight title bout between former two-time light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unable to compete due to an eye injury. Pereira is a -115 favorite on Sunday, while Sean O'Malley is a -400 favorite vs. Aiemann Zahabi. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.